Glenn Miller Orchestra to put jazzy twist on Christmas classics at the Fox

From staff reports

The iconic Glenn Miller Orchestra is rolling through Spokane with various Christmas classics.

Founded by Glenn Miller in 1938, the Glenn Miller Orchestra has been performing swing for decades.

With over 18 musicians and singers, the band’s “In the Christmas Mood” set will feature their takes on timeless holiday classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “White Christmas” and more. The band will also be performing other classics such as “Moonlight Serenade” and “In the Mood.”

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be performing 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox. Doors open at 6. Tickets, starting at $66, can be purchased through the Fox Theater website.