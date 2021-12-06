By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Anthony L. Connor and Tracy L. Shafer, both of Spokane.

Nathan L. Bristlin and Shea A. Robinson, both of Cheney.

Ryan B. Whisman, of Clayton, Wash., and Caeley A. Rees, of Deer Park.

Aye L. Shar and Eh L. N. Soe, both of Spokane.

Brett B. Johnson and Jevon L. Harris, both of Spokane.

Alan J. Wilkes and Janine H. Zeller, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Christopher L. Townsend and Sarahann E. Woods, both of Spokane.

Reed J. Kannapien, of Spokane, and Danna B. P. Martinez, of Provo, Utah.

Timothy J. Gotshall, of Sagle, Idaho, and Cameron J. Martin, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Lisa McDonald, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Discover Bank v. Jameson D. Blue, money claimed owed.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Ashley Ring, restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Michael Burbo, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. James Bruegeman, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Michael Grimm, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jasmine Lee, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Pitts, Amanda K. and Paul J.

Heitman, Dawn M. and Kaneko, Tetsuya

Leyde, Taylor S. and Breanna L.

Zapf, Savanna L. and Paul L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jack L. Woodbridge, 44; $744.66 restitution, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Charles A. Moore Jr., 41; 360 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree rape of a child.

Judge Michael P. Price

Kevin M. Hebert, also known as Kevin M. Herbert and Kevin H. Hebert, 54; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alberto M. King-Martinez, 31; 41 months in prison, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child.

Amber D. Smythe, 41; restitution to be determined, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Benjamin R. Cauble, 38; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Municipal and District courts

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Angel M. Alcorn-Melville, 28; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Richard L. Hood, 37; $15 fine, 32 days in jail with credit given for 32 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Megan L. McCorkle, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Christian Sanderson-Hamblin, 23; $15 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.