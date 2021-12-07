From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin P. Vandyke and Kimberly M. Hall, both of Spokane Valley.

Noah M. Vetter and Tessa L. Gilbert, both of Greenacres.

Walter F. Harper and Shannon M. Braithwait, both of Spokane Valley.

Luka D. S. Bender and Michelle M. Magee, both of Spokane.

Henning G. Knipprath and Connie B. Thomason, both of Colbert.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Horizon Credit Union v. Robert K. St. Pierre, money claimed owed.

Phill Dorr v. Hae-Ron Moyer, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Shawn Masingale, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Brian C. Glanden, restitution of premises.

KJK Homes LLC v. Levi Henderson, restitution of premises.

Marlana Francis v. Wyatt L. Gardiner, complaint.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Joshua M. Brady, money claimed owed.

Cathy Samcoff v. Milestone M LLC, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Rodolfo Florian v. Debbie Brockman, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Morse, Angela A. and Justin J.

Steenhard, Brian D. and Embler, Heather T.

Johnson, Breanna J. and Utley, Joshua V.

Ellis, Cindy and Jackie

Davis, Ryan C. and Hunt, Jazmine M.

Olson, Kay L. and Michael R., Sr.

Thompson, Kellie A. and James L.

Harden, Shani C. and Robin L.

Myers, Ladonna R. and Daniel

White, Tawny R. and Ingram, Delmas S.

Tipton, Elizabeth J. and Iwanek, Jasmine R.

Murray, Jill and Ryan W.

Hiebert, Janine and Trevin D.

Steele, Melissa K. and Jonathan D.

Martin, Kaelyn M. and Junker, Steven D.

Garvin, Terry L. and Hodge, John L.

Hamer, Nicholas J. and Rylee A.

Pridgen, Teresa L. and Gerik D.

Sloves, Brianna K. and Jacob D.

Lobdell, Benjamin P. and Gambrell, Abbey N.

Crossley, Melinda K. and Johnson, Rhys A.

Murphy, Carmen R. and Shawn J.

Legal separations granted

Engels, Sophia E. and Chad J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Christopher A. Rowe, 22; $6,269.18 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of second-degree burglary.

Vasiliy V. Ukrainets, 27; restitution to be determined, 30 days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident-injured person and driving while under the influence of intoxication liquor and/or drug.

Kenneth Smith, 22; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Jasmine H. Grignon, 22; $45 fine, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order.

Carl L. Mitchell Jr., 50; 49 days in jail with credit given for 49 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jasen A. Spegal, 43; $45,305.65 restitution, $15 fine, 114 days in jail with credit given for 114 days served, three to six months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence, attempt to elude a police vehicle, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Joshua D. Balazs, 43; $1,766 restitution, 94 days in jail with credit given for 94 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Christopher S. Walser, 41; $763 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Tony Hazel

Alisha S. Wilson, 29; $6,890.40 restitution, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jack L. Woodbridge, 34; 143 days in jail with credit given for 143 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Racheal N. Ford, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Christopher A. Horn, also known as Chris A. Horn and Christsopher A. Horn, 35; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kyaira L. Lewis, 25; no penalties, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree promoting prostitution.

Cody W. Rohrich, 29; restitution to be determined, 27 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, and attempted second-degree burglary.

Jacob W. Conner, 30; 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Isaac B. Terry, 27; $15 fine, 97 days in jail with credit given for 97 days served, 19 months in a prison-based alternative, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order, fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence.

Jack L. Woodbridge, 44; 93 days in jail with credit given for 93 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jacob M. Parman-Todd, 31; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alberto M. King-Martinez, also known as Alberto M. King-Martinez Jr., 31; 41 months in prison, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape of a child and tampering with a witness.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Raechel L. Kleinsasser, 40; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Todd A. Pendell, 55; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tyler R. Pritchard, 41; 49 days in jail, malicious mischief property.