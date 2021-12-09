Difference makers: Drew Timme scores 22 points to lead Gonzaga past Merrimack
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 9, 2021
Drew Timme
In the 75th game of his career, Drew Timme scored a game-high 22 points for Gonzaga and didn’t miss a shot from the field, finishing 8 of 8 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. It marked the first time in Timme’s career he finished without missing a shot on more than five attempts from the field and also signified his fourth 20-point game of the 2021-22 season. Timme also had seven rebounds and four turnovers in 29 minutes.
Chet Holmgren
The freshman finished with at least 15 points for the sixth time this season and had a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. It was a season high in rebounds for the 7-footer from Minneapolis, who finished with 13 in his college debut against Dixie State. Holmgren, who was 6 of 12 from the field, went 2 of 4 from the 3-point line and had four blocked shots to bring his season total to 39.
Key moment
It wasn’t an efficient 3-point shooting night for Gonzaga, but a comfortable lead became a convincing one for the Bulldogs once they saw a few deep shots fall in the second half. After starting 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the first half, Gonzaga saw three of its first five attempts fall in the second half. Holmgren, who missed all three of his 3-point attempts against Alabama, got two to fall inside the first 5 minutes of Thursday’s game, bumping the GU lead to 55-36.
