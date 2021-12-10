From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryan J. Wolf and Monica M. Menetto, both of Spokane.

Laphonso D. Ellis and Danielle E. Doornink, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Christianson and Isabelle A. Breese, both of Spokane.

Peter K. Mungai and Jane M. Mwaura, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

LC Gogo West LLC v. Celine Haney, restitution of premises.

Secured Investment High Yield Fund II LLC v. Hannah Welch, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Kellie A. Karstens, restitution of premises.

Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Home Depot USA Inc., complaint for damages.

Debra J. Sommer v. Saranac Building LLC; and Black Label Brewing Company LLC, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Charles A. Moore Jr., 41; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jeffrey R. Park, also known as Jeff R. Park, 39; four months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Robbie R. Yapp, 29; restitution to be determined, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Brent T. Riegel, 50; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Peter J. Ward, 62; 10 days in jail, first-degree driving with suspended license.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Audra D. Fleming, 52; 130 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Matthew S. Broxson, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Maneshaia R. Bruton, 32; 52 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 36 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Rand S. Kelson, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Joshua K. Krallman, 27; $500 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 18 months probation, physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

John M. Hays, 48; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jose J. Monroy, 24; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Ryan D. Parke, 32; $25,000 restitution, 24 months probation, third-degree theft.