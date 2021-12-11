Pullman police ask for help in locating missing man

The Pullman Police Department is asking the public to help locate a 23-year-old white man who was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pullman, according to the police’s Facebook page.

Eric Virta is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, the post said. He has dark hair and possibly a beard.

He might be in a white 2014 Honda CRV with Washington license plate AYA7695.

If you have information about Virta’s whereabouts, call Officer Teayana McNannay or Officer Garrett Willis at (509) 334-0802. It’s case No. 21-P09981.