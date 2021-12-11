The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 44° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pullman police ask for help in locating missing man

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 11, 2021

The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Eric Virta, who was last seen Thursday night in Pullman.  (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)
The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Eric Virta, who was last seen Thursday night in Pullman.  (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Eric Virta, who was last seen Thursday night in Pullman.  (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)
The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Eric Virta, who was last seen Thursday night in Pullman.  (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)

The Pullman Police Department is asking the public to help locate a 23-year-old white man who was last seen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Pullman, according to the police’s Facebook page.

Eric Virta is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, the post said. He has dark hair and possibly a beard.

He might be in a white 2014 Honda CRV with Washington license plate AYA7695.

If you have information about Virta’s whereabouts, call Officer Teayana McNannay or Officer Garrett Willis at (509) 334-0802. It’s case No. 21-P09981.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety