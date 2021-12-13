The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing Pullman man found safe

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 13, 2021

The Pullman Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 23-year-old Eric Virta, who was last seen Thursday night in Pullman.  (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
A 23-year-old man reported missing in Pullman last week was found safe Sunday, according to the Pullman Police Department. 

Eric Virta was last seen Thursday at about 6:30 p.m., police said. 

He was located three days later, according to police, who did not provide more details. 

