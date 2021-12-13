Missing Pullman man found safe
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 13, 2021
A 23-year-old man reported missing in Pullman last week was found safe Sunday, according to the Pullman Police Department.
Eric Virta was last seen Thursday at about 6:30 p.m., police said.
He was located three days later, according to police, who did not provide more details.
