The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 35° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Inmate arrested after apparent beating death at Idaho prison

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 12, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

BOISE – Authorities have arrested a suspect in the apparent beating death of an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution south of Boise.

The Idaho Statesman reported security workers responded to an altercation in a housing unit early Saturday morning and found 57-year-old Gerald B. Cummings Jr. unresponsive and injured. Cummings was pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

Patrick Orr, a spokesman for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, said another inmate was arrested for the death. His name has not been released.

Cummings was serving three sentences for possession of controlled substance convictions in Twin Falls County District Court. He would have completed his final sentence in July 2025.

The Idaho State Correctional Institution is a 1,557-bed, medium-security men’s prison.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW