Man rescued from Spokane River in Riverfront Park

A man was rescued from the Spokane River in Riverfront Park early Monday morning.

At about 6:45 a.m. Monday morning Avista employees were cleaning the strainer on the river when they heard a voice, said Brian Schaeffer, Spokane Fire Chief.

The employees found a despondent man in the river a short time later, Schaeffer said. After calling the fire department, they were able to throw a life ring to the man to keep him on the surface of the water, Schaeffer said.

Firefighters used a ladder to pull the man out of the river, Schaeffer said.

It was “the quickest and safest method to remove him,” he said.

Due to the amount of time he spent in the water, the man was unable to explain to rescuers how he got there, Schaeffer said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown as of 8 a.m.