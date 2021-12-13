Spokane Valley apartment fire quickly contained Monday morning

A fire at a Spokane Valley apartment complex was quickly contained Monday morning limiting the damage to just one unit.

Multiple residents of the Eagle Point Apartments at 2718 N. Bowdish Road reported large amounts of smoke coming from an apartment in the complex, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Residents of nearby apartments attempted to put the fire out with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful, the fire department said.

Fire crews arrived a short time later and quickly attacked the fire in hopes of limiting it to the apartment of origin, the department said.

As additional crews arrived they checked nearby units and confirmed everyone made it out safely and the fire had not spread.

No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday morning.