Two addiction treatment programs open to new patients in North Idaho

Two new addiction treatment clinics for people are now open in North Idaho, one in Sandpoint and one in Kellogg, thanks to a state-funded grant.

Ideal Option, a provider with addiction treatment clinics in other parts of Idaho including Coeur d’Alene, received an award through the Idaho’s Response to the Opioid Crisis program to open the clinics within the Panhandle Health District offices in Kellogg and Sandpoint.

Ideal Option offers medication-assisted treatment, an evidence-based option for people struggling with opioid addiction, as well as treatment options for people addicted to alcohol and other stimulants like methamphetamine or cocaine.

“Getting people the help they need in treatment and recovery is a top priority in our response to the increase of substance use in our community,” Kelsey Orlando, a program manager at Panhandle Health District, said in a news release. “Partnering with Ideal Option to have treatment services available in two of the counties we serve is exciting to meet the needs of our region.”

Ideal Option takes Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance as well as offers payment plans for patients.

The Kellogg clinic is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays. The Sandpoint clinic is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.

Patients interested in treatment can learn more or make an appointment by calling (877) 522-1275 or visiting idealoption.com.