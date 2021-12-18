Difference makers: Andrew Nembhard, Rasir Bolton make nine 3-pointers to push Gonzaga past Texas Tech
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 18, 2021
Rasir Bolton
One of two Gonzaga players shooting better than 40% from 3-point range made three 3-pointers in the first half and tacked on two more in the second to finish 5 of 10 from distance. Bolton’s 15 points, all of which came on 3-point shots, matched a career high against Texas Tech for the former Iowa State guard who lost four games to the Red Raiders the past two seasons.
Andrew Nembhard
After scoring 21 points in Gonzaga’s past four games combined, Nembhard overcame a 1-of-9 start from the field against Texas Tech and made five of his next seven shots to finish 6 of 16 with a team-high 16 points. The senior point guard went 4 of 8 from the 3-point line and had six assists to go with four rebounds.
Turning point
Texas Tech trimmed the deficit to four points midway through the second half when Gonzaga got consecutive 3-pointers from unlikely candidates. Nembhard, who’d gone four straight games without a 3-pointer before connecting in the first half on Saturday, made his second 3 from the elbow to restore a five-point Gonzaga lead. On the next possession, Anton Watson drilled a corner 3-pointer – only his second of the season – to make it 48-40.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.