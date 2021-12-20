Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish blaze in basement of one-story home

No one was injured in a house fire Monday afternoon after firefighters were able to extinguish it within 12 minutes of the call, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said.

The department was alerted around 1 p.m. Monday to East Sunnyside Drive near South Early Dawn Drive and East 21st Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

When they arrived, “wispy” smoke was emitting from the open garage of a one-story house, Spokane Valley Capt. Scott Crawford said in an interview.

Crawford said he believed the smoke originated in the basement and that the occupants had opened the garage to evacuate.

Firefighters found the small fire and were able to perform a “rapid knock down,” according to a news release from the fire department. They contained the fire to that room and turned off the gas in the house.

“It must have not been a very big fire,” Crawford said.

As of Monday afternoon, Crawford said it was possible the residents of the affected house could be back in it by the end of the day.

With snow making road conditions somewhat dangerous, Crawford said people should be mindful of emergency vehicles on the roads and should also ensure they are not blocking any fire hydrants on their streets.