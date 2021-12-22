From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Johnny J. Villagra Retana and Paige A. Nichols, both of Spokane.

Benjamin C. Honer, of Silverdale, Wash., and Jasmine A. Richardson, of Spokane Valley.

Jerry J. Haldeman and Alexandra E. Chiarenza, both of Spokane.

Gregory W. Mills and Molly P. Steilen, both of Spokane.

James M. Bulthuis and Caitlin J. Wolfe, both of Veradale.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Stefen Berglund, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kameron Dickinson, restitution of premises.

Dakota Flats LLC v. Kalen Bedford, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Kyra Moore, et al., restitution of premises.

Patricia Kottke v. Harold Prine, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kelly Sweeny v. Jeremy Phillips, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Clark, Emily v. Erik D.

McClary, Austen C. and McIntosh, Meriah T.

Mendoza, Jacqueline and Angel, Javier

Reynolds, Shawn E. and Eric H.

Almquist, Ilana M. and James

Bruce, Sheryl L. and Ricky A.

Moore, Joshua G. and Brittaney R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Russell J. Long, 72; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree voyeurism.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Edward V. Lashkey, 31; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Samantha M. Mossuto, also known as Samantha Mossuto and Mossuto, 25; $25 restitution, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, six counts of possession of stolen mail, two counts of money laundering and two counts of mail theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tyler J. Kelly, 37; 33 months in prison with credit given for 115 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence, fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, and being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and third-degree theft-domestic violence.

Corey S. Farnam, 31; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jamie Abraham, 34; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ian C. Irizarry, 51; 25 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Roscoe G. Wood, 32; $15 fine, 364 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael T. Blake, 32; 57 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Anthony R. Cattage, 50; 30 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Zachary M. Phillips, 22; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Matthew V. Rhoads, 28; 112 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Danny Romero, 36; 12 days in jail, no-contact order violation.