Music calendar for Dec. 24-31 – Thrift Store Kings, Kicho, Sam McCue and Carter Hudson

Kosta la Vista – Classic rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Kicho – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Joey Anderson – Singer-songwriter. With guests Brandon Jackson and Gatlin Dean Williams. Monday, 8 p.m. Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. (509) 238-6253.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Thrift Store Kings – Rock. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Sam McCue – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 5 p.m. 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Okay, Honey – Folk singer-songwriter duo. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Sheldon Packwood – Country/rock. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Antique Sex Machine – Rock. With the Ragetones and Sadie Sicilia. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. (208) 773-4706.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Dragonfly – Dance/rock cover band. Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Rusty Jackson – Americana/country. Dec. 31, 5-8 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Devon Wade – Country/rock. Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Zola’s New Year’s Eve Party – Enjoy a live performance by Pastiche and a champagne toast at midnight. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. $15. (509) 624-2416.

New Year’s Eve: Beethoven’s Ninth – Spokane Symphony music director James Lowe conducts his first New Year’s Eve concert of Beethoven’s Ninth. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $18-$62. (509) 624-1200.

NYE party With Kadabra – Psych rock. With the Smokes and Twin Void. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

NYE Disco Dance Party – Come dressed up to boogie in a disco dance party and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. Live music from Ca$e and Nuno(SEA). Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Baby Bar, 827 W. First Ave. $5. (509) 847-1234.

Jason Perry – Funk/rock/soul. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Masterclass Big Band New Year’s Eve Maskuerade Bash – Live music and dancing, opening with Bobby Patterson and the Two Tones playing blues and rock, then transitioning to a variety of dance favorites from the MasterClass Big Band featuring Jim Swoboda. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $35-$100. (509) 244-3279.

Lucky You Presents NYE party – Live entertainment upstairs by soul artist Blake Braley and the Desperate 8’s. Photobooth by Electric Photoland. DJ set in the basement with Storme. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.