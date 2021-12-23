Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Spokane

A woman is in critical condition after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in northeast Spokane.

Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs said the woman was reportedly walking in traffic at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. on North Market Street and East Central Avenue.

He said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and there was no sign the driver was impaired.

The woman was still listed in critical condition at a local hospital as of Thursday afternoon.