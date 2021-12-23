Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in northeast Spokane
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 23, 2021
A woman is in critical condition after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in northeast Spokane.
Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs said the woman was reportedly walking in traffic at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. on North Market Street and East Central Avenue.
He said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with police and there was no sign the driver was impaired.
The woman was still listed in critical condition at a local hospital as of Thursday afternoon.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.