Mitten-coloring contest: A penguin, Pavilion at Riverfront and the Zags

This year’s mitten-coloring contest spread holiday cheer, and The Spokesman-Review judges were impressed by mittens adorned with animals, the Pavilion at Riverfront, Zags fandom and more.

In the 4-and-younger age group, creativity and color ruled the day.

Kein Jenkin, 4, of Spokane Valley, who also won the pumpkin coloring contest in October, was praised for a beautiful wintry pastel palette and inspiring the Christmas spirit.

Raelynn Barbero, 4, of Spokane Valley incorporated a super-cute cat in a creative use of the mitten.

Grace Blair, 4, of Mead used materials that made her mitten truly stand out. It was very Christmasy and used fun elements and details, including a snowman and sleigh.

In the 5-to-8 age group, the kids went for whimsy and personality.

Gianna Murray, 7, of Deer Park entered a very cute and whimsical mitten that she turned into a penguin wearing a bow tie/ribbon. She also had fun use of mixed media, including 3D snowflakes.

Katherine Newton, 8, of Spokane painted a scene with fun details, a unique drawing style and a lot of personality that shined bright.

Norah Toth, 7, of Spokane had great use of an unconventional Christmas palette and excellent execution with carefully done details. The overall look was beautiful stained glass.

And in the 9-to-12 age group, the kids saluted Spokane and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Connor DeBord, 12, of Burbank, Washington, did an excellent job blending the Zags with Christmas. Festive and sports details included a mitten outline, a candy cane-inspired cuff and a flaming hot basketful.

Indiana Elkins, 11, of Spokane went for quintessential Spokane with the Pavilion at Riverfront in glitter in his mitten.

And Mae Miller, 12, of Spokane created an abstract collage that was dynamic and pretty and reminded of a cozy quilt.

This year’s nine winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to everyone who entered their mittens – they kept the judges warm, merry and bright! All the entries will be displayed in the lobby windows at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave., for a few weeks.

Happy holidays, and Happy New Year!