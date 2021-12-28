Difference makers: Julian Strawther, Rasir Bolton help Gonzaga to easy win over North Alabama

DIFFERENCE MAKERS

JULIAN STRAWTHER

Strawther scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half as Gonzaga built a 22-point lead. The 6-foot-7 sophomore hit a 3-pointer in a 14-0 run that pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 20 points. Strawther made 6 of 10 field-goal attempts, grabbed four rebounds and added two assists in 24 turnover-free minutes.

RASIR BOLTON

Bolton had another productive outing, missing just one shot en route to 14 points in 23 minutes. The grad transfer from Iowa State made 2 of 3 3-pointers and all three of his attempts inside the arc. He added three boards, two assists, one steal and didn’t commit a turnover.

TURNING POINT

Gonzaga broke open a close game with a 14-0 spurt, creating a 39-19 lead late in the first half. Andrew Nemhbard started it with a free throw. He missed the second, but an offensive rebound turned into a Strawther 3-pointer and a 29-19 advantage. Chet Holmgren had two baskets inside and Bolton connected on a 3 to hike GU’s lead to 20 with 4:22 remaining.