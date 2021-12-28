Updates: No. 4 Gonzaga returns from break to host Northern Alabama for last nonconference game

Pregame

The No. 4 Bulldogs return to the Kennel today to host North Alabama at 2 p.m. on KHQ/Root.

The Zags (10-2) enter as large favorites to finish their nonconference slate with a win over the Lions (7-5).

Gonzaga last rolled to a 95-49 win over Northern Arizona on Dec. 20, and will start its conference schedule later this week with games against Loyola Marymount on Saturday, after its scheduled opener against San Diego on Thursday was postponed.

NAU last played Central Florida on Dec. 22, losing 75-64.

Gonzaga has played North Alabama once before, on the same date in 2018. The Zags cruised to a 96-51 win behind Zach Norvell Jr.’s 20 points and all five starters reaching double figures.

