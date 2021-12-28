Frigid temperatures expected to continue though weekend

Overnight temperatures in Spokane will drop to near zero or below the next four nights, according to the National Weather Service.

“These are bitterly cold, arctic temperatures,” said Miranda Cote, meteorologist at the weather service in Spokane.

The low temperature Monday was 9 degrees with a high of 12 degrees forecast for Tuesday. Those temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year, Cote said.

“We are pretty well-below normal,” she said.

The overnight low temperature for Tuesday night is forecast to be 3 degrees, Cote said.

A storm system likely will move into Spokane Tuesday night bringing the potential for light snow, she said.

Throughout the rest of the week high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-teens, Cote said.

The low overnight Thursday is expected to be minus-1 and drop to minus-5 overnight Friday, she said.

Another storm system could blow into town Thursday evening bringing a couple inches of snow to the Spokane area and heavier snow south on the Palouse.

Cote encouraged people to dress in warm layers and keep as much skin as possible covered. Frostbite and hypothermia are possible when exposed to these extreme temperatures for a long time, Cote said.

Protect your pets and livestock as much as possible by bringing them indoors or to covered areas, she said.

“If they can be inside, it’s better,” Cote said.