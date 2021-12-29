From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard C. Bertsch and Heidi M. Birky, both of Spokane Valley.

Kiara S. Walker and Valeecia T. L. Bunten, both of Spokane.

Matthew C. Murphy and Meghan E. Whiteley, both of Medical Lake.

James E. Puhlman and Haley D. Barfknecht, both of Spokane.

Brandon J. Denning and Sara S. Groth, both of Spokane.

Jadon L. Allemani and Erika C. Olsen, both of Spokane.

Ryan J. Attridge and Clifford G. Rose, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Intermountain Leasing LLC v. Joshua Bahr, complaint for breach of lease and foreclosure.

Holly Rollins v. Grady A. Gilmartin, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Sharlene L. Conard v. Eric W. Houchin Inc, complaint.

Estate of Albert P., et al., v. David G. Durheim, et al., seeking quiet title.

RC Schwartz & Associates Inc. v. Robert Palmer, restitution of premises.

NACM CS v. Blue Wave Construction Inc., et al., money claimed owed.

Eagle Point LLC v. Shadra Ferguson, restitution of premises.

Autumn Ridge Spo LLC v. Kiasha Dennis, restitution of premises.

Olsen Living Trust., et al., v. Dave Milligan, restitution of premises.

Anderson Peretti & Co. v. Sandra K. Atwood, et al., complaint for breach of contract.

Watson Management Company v. Estate of Susan Goin, restitution of premises.

Janet Dressel v. Christine Toney, restitution of premises.

Janet Dressel v. Jerry Runck, restitution of premises.

Janet Dressel v. Mike White, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Laughlin, Timothy L. and Emily-Anne L.

Eberle, Kimberley B. and Tanner J.

Coston, Roger L. and Anke K.

Williamson, Tayler J. and Rian M.

Davis, Chelsea A. and Justin P.

Miller, Jennifer M. and Michael E.

Kuropatkin, Anna S. and Kirill A.

Loncar, Ankica S. and Marinko

Bennett, Michele and Christopher

Legal separations granted

Henry, Jennifer M. S. and Nicholas M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Kevin D. Casey, also known as Kevin D. Turner, 38; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Cory J. Huska, also known as Corey J. Huska, 27; 87 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Brandon J. Fitzgerald, 31; 18.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 18.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree assault.

Roniah D. Friedlander, 21; restitution of premises, six months in jail with credit given for 121 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit to first-degree theft.

Mariah R. Schoener, 27; 120 days in jail with credit given for 120 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of attempted second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and first-degree criminal trespass.

Spencer L. Dassow, also known as Spencer L. Carter, 40; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Cory J. Huska, also known as Corey J. Huska, 27; $1,000 restitution, 50 months in prison with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool and two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Kate A. Buzzell, 26; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Lynn E. Rouleau, 64; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Raymond L. Bell, 55; $26.22 restitution with additional restitution to be determined, 274 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Ray G. Deonier, 50; 72 months in prison, 36 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of third-degree child molestation.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Anthony M. Austin, 27; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties.

Judge Tony Hazel

Giovanni J. Juarez, 38; restitution to be determined, 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Randy E. Sloane, also known as Randy E. Slone, 26; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Asher A. Sorensen, 20; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Druscilla I. Wagner, 50; three months in jail with credit given for three months served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Thomas J. Kimberling, 40; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering and violation of order.

Ceasar Hauku, 32; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Danielle R. Elwell, 20; restitution to be determined, nine months in jail with credit given for 49 days served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances and fourth-degree assault.

Kenneth J. Kirk, 50; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Benjamin D. Wooley, 37; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Aundrea L. Stanley, 25; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

William A. Brown, 25; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Emilee B. Buckles, 29; $991 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Justin H. Richards, 40; one day in jail, obstructing officer.

Patrick T. Anderson, 28; 17 days in jail, no-contact order violation.

Ryan L. Baldwin, 40; 18 days in jail, interfering with pedestrian traffic.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jayson T. Piccolo, 21; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Marissa A. Selder, 29; six days in jail, theft.

Michael J. Link, 24; 363 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run attended vehicle.

Brandon J. Shopbell, 25; one day in jail, harassment.