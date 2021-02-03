The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Missing Spokane resident Korrine Peterson found in Idaho

UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021

Korrine Peterson of Spokane was reportedly taken to Lake County, Montana against her will on Feb. 1 by her boyfriend John Monday. Deputies have been unable to locate them. (Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Korrine Peterson of Spokane was reportedly taken to Lake County, Montana against her will on Feb. 1 by her boyfriend John Monday. Deputies have been unable to locate them. (Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A Spokane resident who may have been taken to Montana against her will on Monday was found Tuesday by the Idaho State Police.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Lake County 911 in Montana received a report that Korrine Peterson of Spokane had been kidnapped by her boyfriend, John Monday, also of Spokane, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to its Facebook page saying Peterson had been found by the Idaho State Police but her boyfriend had yet to be located. 

No additional details were immediately available. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety