Missing Spokane resident Korrine Peterson found in Idaho
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 3, 2021
A Spokane resident who may have been taken to Montana against her will on Monday was found Tuesday by the Idaho State Police.
Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Lake County 911 in Montana received a report that Korrine Peterson of Spokane had been kidnapped by her boyfriend, John Monday, also of Spokane, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to its Facebook page saying Peterson had been found by the Idaho State Police but her boyfriend had yet to be located.
No additional details were immediately available.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.