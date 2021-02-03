Missing Spokane resident Korrine Peterson found in Idaho

A Spokane resident who may have been taken to Montana against her will on Monday was found Tuesday by the Idaho State Police.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, Lake County 911 in Montana received a report that Korrine Peterson of Spokane had been kidnapped by her boyfriend, John Monday, also of Spokane, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to its Facebook page saying Peterson had been found by the Idaho State Police but her boyfriend had yet to be located.

No additional details were immediately available.