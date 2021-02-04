Magic Lantern offers theater for private rental at $99

Starting Friday, the Magic Lantern Theater will be reopening for private rental.

Honoring guidelines for Phase 1 of Healthy Washington’s Roadmap to Recovery, the Magic Lantern will allow private screenings for single households of up to six people.

A full assortment of concessions, beer and wine will be available on-site, but moviegoers are also welcome to bring lunch or dinner from neighboring restaurants including Peace Pie Pizza, Stella’s Cafe and Saranac Pub.

Organizers ask that renters supply their own DVDs or Blu-Ray discs for each screening.

“Hopefully, a grander opening is coming in the near future,” theater manager Joe Sheehan said in an email Thursday. “But we will be patient and safe, and we will be here when things improve.

“We’ve missed you, Spokane, and can’t wait to see you back at the theater.”

To schedule a private screening, email the organizers at magiclanternevents@gmail.com. At $99, afternoon and evening time slots are available daily.

For more information, visit magiclanternonmain.com.