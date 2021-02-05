In Search of Higher Love

By Kate A. Miner EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

A Valentine’s Day like no other looms this month, as we stand dumbfounded by the events that have transpired across the world since last February. We have learned about love in a way no card or bouquet of flowers could ever express. We have learned what it means to be physically distant, to be alone, to cover our smiles and speak with our eyes. We have learned how to love in ways we never thought were possible, such as virtual gatherings or televised prayer.

Whether the coronavirus pandemic has affected you personally or indirectly, people around the world are feeling helpless and confused. Which is why this Valentine’s Day, it’s not a bad idea to reach for gifts beyond the traditional box of chocolates and sappy greeting cards. We can get through this difficult time together, and there is no better way than with our favorite flower – and we’re not referring to roses.

CARING WITH CANNABIS

Cannabis has long been praised for its wide array of health benefits, such as reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Help your partner unwind with some unique cannabis inspired relaxation techniques.

Yoga Practice: Yoga has many benefits including improved flexibility and balance; an increase in serotonin levels (the chemical that contributes to happiness), a boost in blood flow, improved focus, and energy levels, and promoting relaxation. Adding cannabis or CBD can take your practice to the next level. Just find a YouTube video of your preferred style, clear a space for a mat, put on music, partake in your favorite relaxing strain, relax and reflect, and start to move.

Sexy Times: A number of cannabis-infused products are designed specifically for intimacy.High on Love) uses hemp seed oil in its collection of stimulating oils, massage oil, and chocolate body paint. Foria Wellness offers a CBD-enhanced 3-pack of bath salts, lubricant and arousal oil. Velvet Swing is a THC-enhanced lubricant available in Washington State.

UNIQUE AND CREATIVE IDEAS

Cannabis and creativity go hand in hand. Whether you are a writer or a crafter, here are a few inspired ideas for anyone you love.

A Subscription to Broccoli: Broccoli is the international magazine for “cannabis lovers.” It was created by women who love weed and presents new perspectives on cannabis culture. It’s playful, informed, eclectic, and thoughtful, and encourages the discovery and intelligent appreciation of cannabis through art, culture, and fashion.

Cannabis Jewelry: Show your love for your partner and the plant with necklaces, bracelets, pins, or earrings that are either made with cannabis or feature the lovely flower. Blunted Objects offers jewelry that’s statement-making, fashionable and fun. Try searching cannabis jewelry on Etsy.com, and you’ll find many choices for canna-connoisseurs. And you can filter your search to your state or region to support local makers.

Dear Diary: Check out Pilgrim Soul’s new Creative Thinking Journal, designed to be used when high. It’s a guided journal filled with over 50 creative thinking exercises that will provide hours of fun, increase creativity, and build productive habits.

MAKE SOMETHING FULL OF LOVE

Nothing says love like homemade. Present your cannabis-loving sweetheart with a DIY gift that will have them swooning … in a good way.

How to Roll a Rose Blunt: Collect rose petals. Grab a cookie sheet and line three petals on the pan, overlapping them. Set your oven to broil and put the pan in for 10 seconds. The flower petals will appear darker once removed. Lick the bottom of the flower petal to make them sticky and arrange into an overlapping row. Set your oven to broil again, heating the petals for 10 seconds. Remove and let the petal papers rest for a few minutes to firm up.

Grind up your bud very fine and place it into the middle of your rose petal papers. Begin rolling very tightly, starting at the spot on the papers at the bottom of the petals. Though the petals should already stick together, to seal up the rose petal blunt, place it once again on the pan. Put the oven back on broil and place the pan on the bottom shelf for 10 seconds.

Let your rose blunt masterpiece set for about two minutes, then enjoy or place in an empty heart-shaped candy box, and tuck under your loved one’s pillow.

Start Cooking: This year I learned how to make edibles. I discovered the all-in-one portable cannabis kitchen Easy Bake Ardent. It can infuse, decarboxylate, and bake. The only trick was finding recipes. Luckily, my co-conspirator, Miss Mary White provided a delicious recipe for chocolate cake. It came out perfectly and tasted like heaven.

Kate A. Miner has a degree in visual anthropology, and has worked in marketing and advertising for many years. She writes, takes photos and teaches yoga.