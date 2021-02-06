Menu
Sat., Feb. 6, 2021
Basketball
College women: Pac-12: USC at Washington State, noon.; UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m.
Soccer
College men: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Washington, 2 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Oregon, 1 p.m.; Washington State at Seattle U., 3.
Tennis
College men: Nonconference: Utah State at Eastern Washington, 10 a.m.
College women: Nonconference: Idaho at Oregon, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; Idaho at Idaho State, 5.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
