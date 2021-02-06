Sydney Gandy leads Idaho women in rout of Eastern Washington

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho’s ability to hit big shots at the right time made all the difference as the Vandals pulled away from Eastern Washington in the second half Saturday for an 85-56 win in Memorial Gym.

The Vandals completed a sweep of the Eagles after holding them off 79-69 Thursday in Cheney.

Idaho, 6-0 at home this season, is 10-5 overall, 9-2 in the Big Sky Conference. The Eagles are 6-11, 5-6.

EWU reduced an 11-point halftime deficit to five midway through the third quarter, but Idaho responded with a 15-0 run, highlighted by a back-to-back, court-length drives and 3-pointers from Sydney Gandy.

“We all stopped thinking so much and all started to play,” Gandy said.

Gandy scored seven of her career-high 21 points in the third quarter and was key to Idaho overwhelming the Eagles when she scored another 11 points during the Vandals’ 25-16 fourth-quarter edge. She finished 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Gandy characterized Idaho’s effort against the Eagles as “shooters versus shooters.”

Idaho has rangy, active defenders, and hits the offensive and defensive boards aggressively. The Vandals outrebounded EWU 45-29 with a decisive 17-5 edge on the offensive glass.

That was overshadowed by the Vandals’ ability to generate offense.

“Even last year, when we led the league in defense, it was always, ‘They’re the Vandals, they shoot a bunch of 3s,’ ” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said.

Newlee was displeased by a handful of missed layup opportunities in the first half but said the Vandals kept attacking the rim, where they overwhelmed the Eagles on second-chance points 27-2 and dialed in the perimeter game.

“We did find that flow,” Newlee said.

The Vandals’ versatility is a hallmark this year.

“I love this team,” Newlee said. “We spread it around. We can attack people based on what we think are their weak points.”

UI’s Beyonce Bea contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Gabi Harrington scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds.

Harrington helped Idaho pull away early with five points off a pair of baskets after two fouls in the first 2 minutes sent Vandals starting post Natalie Klinker to the bench for the remainder of the first half. Harrington’s work gave Idaho a 7-2 lead, and the Vandals remained in front the rest of the way.

“The joy she plays with is contagious,” Newlee said of Harrington. “She is out there having fun.”

The Eagles kept it close and trailed 17-13 after the first quarter. But the Vandals outscored EWU 19-12 in the second quarter.

Maisie Burnham led EWU with 16 points. Grace Kirscher added 10 points and Aaliyah Alexander scored eight.