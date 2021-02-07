The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina ESPN2

2 p.m.: NC Greensboro at Furman ESPNU

4 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPN

4 p.m.: Coppin State at Norfolk State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado Pac-12

6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at (23) Kansas ESPN

6 p.m.: Jackson State at Southern ESPNU

6 p.m.: (7) Ohio State at Maryland FS1

6 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBS Sports

8 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1

8 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at BYU ESPN

Basketball, college women

1 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown CBS Sports

2 p.m.: (2) South Carolina at (3) Connecticut FS1

4 p.m.: (9) Arizona at (12) Oregon ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Boston NBC Sports

Skiing

4 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports

5:30 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports

7:30 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

Tennis

6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2

Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

8 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

