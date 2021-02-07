On the air
Sun., Feb. 7, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: SMU at East Carolina ESPN2
2 p.m.: NC Greensboro at Furman ESPNU
4 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina ESPN
4 p.m.: Coppin State at Norfolk State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Colorado Pac-12
6 p.m.: Oklahoma State at (23) Kansas ESPN
6 p.m.: Jackson State at Southern ESPNU
6 p.m.: (7) Ohio State at Maryland FS1
6 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV CBS Sports
8 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State FS1
8 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at BYU ESPN
Basketball, college women
1 p.m.: Seton Hall at Georgetown CBS Sports
2 p.m.: (2) South Carolina at (3) Connecticut FS1
4 p.m.: (9) Arizona at (12) Oregon ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Boston NBC Sports
Skiing
4 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
5:30 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
7:30 p.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship NBC Sports
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
Tennis
6 p.m.: Australian Open ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open ESPN2
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
8 p.m.: (1) Gonzaga at BYU 1510-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.