Things to watch: Idaho needs steady presence up front to upset Montana State in FCS quarterfinals

By Peter Harriman The Spokesman-Review

MOSCOW, Idaho – A rallying cry for University of Idaho football fans who have seen more seasons end in November than not has been Vandals coach Jason Eck’s declaration that December in Moscow is not for Christmas parties but for playoff football.

Idaho is making good on that claim. In the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the Vandals (10-3) are looking to reverse a 38-7 regular-season loss in October at the hands of Montana State, undefeated and ranked No. 1 in FCS.

Here are three things to watch as the Vandals and Bobcats meet again on what is expected to be a chilly and possibly wet December night in Bozeman.

1. Tommy versus Tommy. MSU’s senior quarterback, “Touchdown” Tommy Mellott, is a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, honoring the most valuable player in FCS football. He has thrown for 2,256 yards and 26 touchdowns this year and run for 307 yards and six scores. In the Bobcats’ most recent game in the FCS second round, he passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Against Idaho in October, he threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another. MSU likes run-pass options, and opposing Mellott on many of these will be Idaho’s senior safety “Takeaway” Tommy McCormick. This season, the All-Big Sky Conference safety has 99 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, and three interceptions. In the first matchup against the Bobcats in the regular season, McCormick had seven tackles. For his career, he has 264 tackles, seven interceptions – including one for a touchdown – a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. This is a resume that could be the turning point in a close game, and McCormick has backed down from no one this season.

2. The physical battle up front. Montana State knocked Idaho off the ball on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the first meeting. That was surprising since the Vandals matched up nearly evenly against Football Bowl Subdivision Oregon, the top-ranked team in all college football, in a season-opening game Idaho lost 24-14. Idaho’s offensive line survived a couple of season-ending injuries to starters and has been steadily building a reputation for dominance. The defensive line is already there. Keyshawn James-Newby, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award given to the FCS most valuable defensive player, has 14.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks this year, despite managing a chronic shoulder injury. Linemates Dallas Afavala, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery; Xavier Slayton, six tackles for loss and four sacks; Zach Krotzer, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception; and Malakai Williams, 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, are right behind James-Newby in pressuring opponents. If this version of the Vandals shows up, Montana State will be far less likely to blow out the Vandals again.

3. Can Idaho generate early momentum? Quarterback Jack Layne, the season starter, has played only six games this year due to injuries. But when he is on the field, he is a difference maker. He has thrown for 1,233 yards with 12 touchdowns. He is healthy now, and against Lehigh in the FCS second round, he had three touchdown passes.

The Vandals are also deep at running back. Nate Thomas and Elisha Cummings are back from injuries, and redshirt freshmen Deshaun Buchanan (472 rushing yards and five touchdowns) and Art Williams (348 yards and two touchdowns) give Idaho great depth. If Layne can hook up with wide receivers Jordan Dwyer (10 touchdowns) and Mark Hamper (six touchdowns) for an early lead, and control the pace of the game the rest of the way with a running attack and short and intermediate passes to tight ends Mike Martinez, Alex Moore and Mason Mini, the Vandals may force the Bobcats to become a one-dimensional passing team.

This could significantly ease the run-pass option burden on Idaho’s defense, or it could lead to a shootout between the Bobcats and Vandals. Either way, framed by the challenge of a December Montana night, the game could be epic.