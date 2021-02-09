The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ………………………………………….. FS1

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Connecticut at Providence ……………………………………………………. FS1

2 p.m.: Furman at NC Greensboro ……………………………………………. ESPNU

2 p.m.: Pepperdine at San Francisco …………………………………………. ROOT

4 p.m.: (8) Houston at South Florida ……………………………………….. ESPNU

4 p.m.: (9) Virginia at Georgia Tech ……………………………………………. ROOT

4 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Drake …………………………………………. CBS Sports

5 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2

6 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi State ……………………………………………. ESPNU

6 p.m.: Marquette at (5) Villanova …………………………………………………… FS1

6 p.m.: Rhode Island at Saint Louis ……………………………….. CBS Sports

8 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State ……………………… CBS Sports

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ……………………………………………………………. ESPN

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ……………………………………………………….. ESPN

Basketball, NBA G-League

8 a.m.: Santa Cruz vs. G League Ignite …………………………………….. ESPN2

Noon: Salt Lake City vs. Erie …………………………………………………………… NBA

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Boston at NY Rangers …………………………………………… NBC Sports

Skiing

4:30 a.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship …………….. NBC Sports

Tennis

7 p.m.: Australian Open ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Midnight: Australian Open ………………………………………………….. ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show ………………………………. 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

