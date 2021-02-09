On the air
Tue., Feb. 9, 2021
On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying ………………………………………….. FS1
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Connecticut at Providence ……………………………………………………. FS1
2 p.m.: Furman at NC Greensboro ……………………………………………. ESPNU
2 p.m.: Pepperdine at San Francisco …………………………………………. ROOT
4 p.m.: (8) Houston at South Florida ……………………………………….. ESPNU
4 p.m.: (9) Virginia at Georgia Tech ……………………………………………. ROOT
4 p.m.: Northern Iowa at Drake …………………………………………. CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2
6 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi State ……………………………………………. ESPNU
6 p.m.: Marquette at (5) Villanova …………………………………………………… FS1
6 p.m.: Rhode Island at Saint Louis ……………………………….. CBS Sports
8 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State ……………………… CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ……………………………………………………………. ESPN
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Phoenix ……………………………………………………….. ESPN
Basketball, NBA G-League
8 a.m.: Santa Cruz vs. G League Ignite …………………………………….. ESPN2
Noon: Salt Lake City vs. Erie …………………………………………………………… NBA
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Boston at NY Rangers …………………………………………… NBC Sports
Skiing
4:30 a.m.: World Alpine Skiing Championship …………….. NBC Sports
Tennis
7 p.m.: Australian Open ……………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Midnight: Australian Open ………………………………………………….. ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob …………………………………………………………… 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show ………………………………. 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
