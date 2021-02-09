By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James R. Terry and Tina E. Kelly, both of Spokane.

Nicholas A. Hamilton and Jessica A. L. Jones, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Elliot F. J. Gray and Karly M. Conner, both of Spokane.

Antonio J. A. Devita and Carmen D. Tom, both of Elk.

Theodore A. Garlock and Terena L. Thi, both of Spokane.

John P. Swanson and Kim M. Jensen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Egnyte Inc. v. Joseph E. Schmidt, et al., complaint for damages and declaratory relief.

Gene Hill v. Circle M Construction & Landscape Supplies Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Johnny Gamboa v. Spokane Housing Authority, Pointe Pest Control and Vootbox Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rosenberg, Celeste N. and Shane T.

Barnowsky, Bobbi A. and Abarajeethan, Gurru D.

Crain, Robin K. and Kelli A.

Maccalla, Elizabeth C. and Samuel D.

Dean, Courtney M. and Dillon

Ritchey, Willie C. and Barbara J. E.

Fox, Desiree M. and Silence, Stephen P.

Nay, Hailee C. and Elliott L.

Seylor, Davida D. and Levi D. P.

Cane, Jeffrey C. and Amanda A.

Porter, Douglas J. and Holbrook, Heidi A.

Cole, Steven W. and Lisa A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Quintin P. Rowden-Spring, 22; 30 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jacob C. Lockard, 35; restitution to be determined, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Wyatt F. Comer, 20; 24 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal mischief.

Rebecca M. Rogers, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Amy M. Schofield, 39; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning and criminal mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

April M. Fletcher, 39; four months in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Shaun L. Feldhusen, 38; restitution to be determined, one month in jail with credit given for 28 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree malicious mischief.

Jacob W. Dorsett, 22; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Michael J. Dickey, 53; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 month probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Adrianna N. Andrew, also known as Adrianna N. Maldonado-Fisher, 31; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, 12 month probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Devin A. Byrd, 28; 16 days in jail, two counts of assault.