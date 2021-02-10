The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

Basketball

College men: Pac-12: USC at Washington, 7 p.m.; UCLA at Washington State, 8. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 4 p.m.; Idaho at Idaho State, 6.

College women: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 5 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho State at Idaho, Montana State at Eastern Washington, both 6 p.m.

Soccer

College women: Nonconference: Southern Utah at Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 4 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.

