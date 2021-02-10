Menu
Wed., Feb. 10, 2021
Basketball
College men: Pac-12: USC at Washington, 7 p.m.; UCLA at Washington State, 8. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 4 p.m.; Idaho at Idaho State, 6.
College women: WCC: San Francisco at Gonzaga, 5 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho State at Idaho, Montana State at Eastern Washington, both 6 p.m.
Soccer
College women: Nonconference: Southern Utah at Gonzaga, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College: Pac-12: Colorado at Washington State, 4 p.m.
Off track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.
