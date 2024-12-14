Recap and highlights: No. 18 UConn outlasts No. 8 Gonzaga 77-71 at Madison Square Garden

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

NEW YORK CITY – Relative to the last two meetings between the programs, Gonzaga was much better in most areas Saturday night versus UConn at Madison Square Garden.

Better, yes, but still not good enough to emerge with a resume-building victory in an NBA venue that’s become a second home for the 18th-ranked Huskies.

UConn led by three points at halftime, capitalized on Graham Ike’s worst offensive outing in a Gonzaga uniform and stymied the Bulldogs down the stretch to come out with a 77-71 victory in New York City.

With last Saturday’s 90-89 overtime loss to Kentucky in Seattle, the Zags have now dropped consecutive games for the first time since 2018-19 when they lost 76-73 to Tennessee at a neutral site in Phoenix and 103-90 at North Carolina four days later.

Gonzaga (7-3) returns home for consecutive home games against Nicholls State and Bucknell before closing out the nonleague slate on Dec. 28 against UCLA at the Intuit Dome.

Ike finished with just three points in 12 minutes – his lowest scoring total since transferring to Gonzaga from Wyoming last season – but wasn’t the only starter to struggle on offense. Senior guard Nolan Hickman finished scoreless on two shot attempts in 12 minutes.

For the second time in seven days, Gonzaga’s offense faltered down the stretch. The Bulldogs had a chance to tie the game on multiple occasions inside the final three minutes, but Ryan Nembhard missed an open 3-pointer and Braden Huff had a hook-shot blocked by Tarris Reed Jr.

Alex Karban converted underneath the basket to give UConn a five-point lead and Gonzaga’s only other points came from Khalif Battle, who made one free throw but followed with his first miss of the season – after 35 consecutive makes to open the year.

The Bulldogs failed to make a shot from the field inside the final 3 minutes, 25 seconds and scored just a single point during that stretch.

Battle shouldered much of the offensive load for Gonzaga with Ike and Nembhard struggling. The sixth-year senior had 21 points on 6 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from the 3-pioint line. Nembhard had 16 points to go with seven assists and four rebounds and Michael Ajayi was the third GU player in double figures, scoring 14 points on 6 of 6 from the field to go with six rebounds.

The Huskies reeled off 11 straight points early in the first half, scoring 13 of 15 at one point to earn a 13-2 lead, but the momentum shifted Gonzaga’s way when Battle made a driving layup and knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to cut into UConn’s lead.

UConn had a similar run to open the second half, but the Zags surged back to tie the game, making consecutive 3-pointers after the Huskies turned the ball over on a 10-second backcourt violation from Saint Mary’s transfer Aidan Mahaney.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle (99) reacts late during the second half of a college basketball game against the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Connecticut Huskies won the game 77-71. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

19:00 – UConn 2, GU 2: Huskies win the tip and throw down an ally-oop on the first possession. Ajayi answers with a layup and we’re underway.

17:22 – UC 11, GU 2: Ball dunks in transition and the Zags call a timeout with the Huskies on a quick 9-0 run and a heavy-UConn crowd amped up.

UConn opens 5 of 6 from the field with three dunks, while the Zags are 1 of 4.

14:28 – UC 15, GU 7: Battle scores a layup and a 3-pointer to finally end the Huskies run, after leading by 11. Ball called for a foul to signal the first media timeout.

11:49 – UC 20, GU 14: Huskies keeping the pressure on, but the Zags are chipping away and have made their last four field goal attempts at the U12 media timeout.

Gregg was just called for a foul. Battle leads GU with eight points. McNeeley has seven for UConn.

9:47 – UC 20, GU 19: Zags get a 3-pointer from Gregg and a jumper from Nembhard and the Huskies call a timeout with GU on a 7-0 run.

Gonzaga settling in now after a tough start, where they were out-toughed by UConn. Huskies took a loss with big man Johnson going down with an injury.

7:54 – UC 22, GU 21: Zags briefly take the lead but Reed makes a layup through contact at the U8 media timeout and will shoot a free throw.

Snaps a lengthy scoring drought for the Huskies, their first make in seven attempts. Gregg called for his second foul.

3:41 –UC 35, GU 31: Reed is called for a foul at the U4 media timeout and Ike will shoot two free throws.

Huskies keeping the Zags at arms reach. Battle leads with 11 points, Nembhard has six points and six assists.

McNeeley has nine points for UConn and Reed has eight.

Halftime

Ryan Nembhard capped a solid first half with a layup at the buzzer to pull Gonzaga within striking distance of UConn, trailing 43-40 at Madison Square Garden

Nembhard scored 10 points with six assists for the Zags, who were dominated in the first few minutes. The Huskies opened the game on a 13-2 run, but the Zags came back to lead multiple times in the half.

Khalif Battle leads GU with 11 points, making 3 of 4 3-point attempts.

Liam McNeeley pacing UConn with 13 points. Huskies are 11 of 11 from the free throw line and have a slight edge in the paint (20-16 points) and the bench (15-11).

Second half

17:56 – UC 47, GU 42: Ike called for his third foul and he’ll head to the bench, really struggling tonight with one point, no rebounds and two runovers.

15:17 – UC 53, GU 47: Diarra called for his second foul and the Zags will have two free throws after the U16 media timeout.

Huskies have controlled the second half so far, mainly on the glass, where they have seven offensive rebounds. UConn could have expanded its lead, but the Huskies are 1 of 7 on 3-pointers in the half.

Ajayi and Ike on the bench with three fouls each for GU.

11:51 – UC 55, GU 55: Battle and Nembhard hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie it and the Huskies call the timeout. First time UConn doesn’t have the lead this half.

Battle up to 18 points for the Zags, making 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Nembhard has 14 points and seven assists.

10:57 – UC 60, GU 55: Reed gets a block, Huskies on a quick 5-0 run at the U12 media timeout and will have possession when play resumes.

10:08 – UC 65, GU 55: Dunk from Reed and 3-pointer from McNeeley give UConn a 10-0 run over the last 1:30 and the Zags call a timeout.

Zags go from tying the game to down double figures in an instant.

8:00 – UC 65, GU 59: Zags scrape a couple back with layups from Stromer and Nembhard, have possession at the U8 media timeout.

3:25 – UC 73, GU 69: Zags crashing the offensive glass to stay in it, Ajayi collects a rebound and finishes through contact at the U4 media timeout. He’ll have a free throw to make it a once score game when play resumes.

That’s Reed’s fourth foul. Ike also on the bench with four, but he’s been a negative on the court tonight.

0:59 – UC 75, GU 70: Huff blocked by Reed, Karaban layup on the other end and the Zags call a timeout.

0:42 – UC 75, GU 70: Nembhard misses an easy layup and UConn calls a timeout after a trap at midcourt. Zags are close to needing to foul now.

0:00 – UC 77, GU 71: McNeeley hits two free throws, Battle misses a 3-pointer and the Huskies go on to win. Contentious game at Madison Square Garden, but the Zags drop their second straight against a top 25 team. We’ll have a full recap shortly.

Starting 5’s

Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Michael Ajayi, Graham Ike.

UConn: Hassan Diarra, Solo Ball, Liam McNeeley, Alex Karaban, Samson Johnson.

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team is set for its fourth top 25 matchup of the season.

The No. 8 Zags (7-2) are 2-1 in such games and are coming off a loss to No. 5 Kentucky in Seattle that saw the Bulldogs blow a double digit halftime lead for the first time in 175 opportunities.

Tonight the Zags will try and get back in the win column against two-time defending champion Connecticut (ranked 18th, 7-3). The Huskies faltered at the Maui Invitational with three straight losses, but have bounced back since with wins over Baylor and Texas.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will air on Fox 28.

Series history

Gonzaga is 2-5 all-time against Connecticut and has lost games against the Huskies in each of the last two seasons, once in Seattle and another in the NCAA Tournament.

Team stats

UConn (7-3) Gonzaga (7-2) Points 84.2 90.2 Points allowed 64.3 68.8 Field goal pct. 50.4 48.9 Rebounds 37.5 41.4 Assists 20.2 19.6 Blocks 7.1 2.8 Steals 6.1 7.8 Streak Won 3 Lost 1

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Alex Karaban (UConn) 16.5 49.4 83.3 Graham Ike (GU) 15.3 53.4 73.7 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Tarris Reed Jr. (UConn) 8.2 5.2 3.0 Graham Ike (GU) 7.0 4.9 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Hassan Diarra (UConn) 5.6 2.1 23.0 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.7 1.7 35.4

Game preview

