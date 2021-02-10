From staff reports

Editor’s note: Spokane County Superior Court Judge Timothy B. Fennessy sentenced Mark W. McCalip, 57, to 60 days in jail and 12 months probation after McCalip pleaded guilty to three counts of violation of order-foreign. Because of a newspaper error, Wednesday’s Washington records on page Northwest 4, incorrectly named the person being sentenced. The Spokesman-Review apologizes for this mistake.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Larry R. Byrd and Jenna L. Stalder, both of Spokane.

Eric A. Beatty and Elizabeth R. Anders, both of Spokane.

Jacob C. Ellenwood and Romona S. Shupp, both of Spokane.

Levi J. Foster and Jessica R. C. Bunney, both of Spokane Valley.

Ethan J. Landt and Chloe K. Gleghorn, both of Reardan, Wash.

John J. Banik and Jami S. Judson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Florence Seminoff v. Alexa Watson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Kendall J. Baker, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Richard J. O’Connor, et al., v. Boi M. Le, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Erin K. Hoover, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Aletha A. Bower, et al., restitution of premises.

Lonzo Bernstein v. Henry Canton, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Chaffin Bell, Janice F. and Bell, Steven R.

Gonzalez, Tina M. and Richard A.

Rockness, Barbara and Ronald A.

Lummus, Julia K. and Joshua M.

Tomten, Erica K. and Jordan B.

Barrett, Veda C. and Samuel E.

Oliveto, Joseph M. and Janet K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Carlos R. Madrigal, 40; $15 fine, 15 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Bryant L. Bargar, 30; seven days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jevan L. Batey, 39; 18 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Brandon W. Carter, 38; one day in jail, reckless driving and two counts of hit/run unattended property.

Antonio M. Mitchell, 42; 23 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises and two counts of first-degree trespass building.

Judge Matthew Antush

Matthew T. Merritt, 48; 15 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Michael R. Verhaag, 30; 14 days in jail, physical control and malicious mischief property.

Zachary J. Williams, 30; 30 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

Greygory C. T. Wilson, 23; 17 days in jail, first-degree negligent driving and possession of dangerous weapon.

Commissioner Eric J. Dooyema

Katherine C. Van Winkle, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless endangerment.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Levi C. Freeborn, 42; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 15 days electronic monitoring, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Carl L. Gilbert, 40; two days in jail, 12 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Aaron J. Pauley, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Joel R. Nelson, 24; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alisa L. Katz, 49; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Abraham M. Musonda, 32; $200 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Reginald J. McInturff, 25; $990.50 fine, 24 hour jail alternative, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Christopher M. Smith, 27; $990.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for two days served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lucus J. Smith, 32; $1,990.50 fine, five days in jail with credit given for two days served, 210 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Cody T. Spolar, 27; $199 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Frank J. Travo, 63; $990.50 fine, four days in jail with credit given for one day served, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.