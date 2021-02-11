Washington records
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 11, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Michael B. M. Niggemeyer, of Spokane, and Merial B. Lopez, of Redmond, Wash.
Joseph K. Ososanya, of Spokane, and Cynthia I. Obinyan, of Lagos, Nigeria.
Jeremiah J. Monroe, of Spokane, and Tiffany E. Vancleave, of Rathdrum.
Hoi M. Nguyen and Janique T. Romero, both of Liberty Lake.
Aleksey D. Chernyy and Alla A. Radchenko, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Krissy Gerimonte v. Northwest Obstetrics and Gynecology, et al., complaint for release of private information.
Julie Potts v. Justice Russell, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
John Hinkemeyer v. Benefit Consultants Northwest Inc., et al., complaint for breach of contract, promissory estoppel, unjust enrichment, unpaid wages and damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Warmbold, Gina and Patrick
Haraldson, Kalyn V. and Sean H.
Lewis, Christopher R. and Kaylene M.
Wright, Gidget A. and Robert Z.
Halstead, Chance A., and McKerras, Payten M.
Jens, Gregory M. and Jeanah J.
Howard, Emily M. and Benjamin J.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Sametria S. Lockhart-Coleman, 20; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.
Judge Tony D. Hazel
Trevor K. Jefferson, 25; $4,446 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree identity theft.
Sally Lefebvre, 78; restitution to be determined, no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary Logan
Travis R. Bodak, 42; 16 days in jail, false statement.
Mordecai L. Cochrane, 22; $350 fine, 130 days in jail, physical control.
Judge Matthew Antush
Kyle R. McLaurine, 21; $200 fine, 11 days in jail, physical control.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Richard P. Reamer, 64; 15 days in jail, false statement.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.