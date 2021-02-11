Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael B. M. Niggemeyer, of Spokane, and Merial B. Lopez, of Redmond, Wash.

Joseph K. Ososanya, of Spokane, and Cynthia I. Obinyan, of Lagos, Nigeria.

Jeremiah J. Monroe, of Spokane, and Tiffany E. Vancleave, of Rathdrum.

Hoi M. Nguyen and Janique T. Romero, both of Liberty Lake.

Aleksey D. Chernyy and Alla A. Radchenko, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Krissy Gerimonte v. Northwest Obstetrics and Gynecology, et al., complaint for release of private information.

Julie Potts v. Justice Russell, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

John Hinkemeyer v. Benefit Consultants Northwest Inc., et al., complaint for breach of contract, promissory estoppel, unjust enrichment, unpaid wages and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Warmbold, Gina and Patrick

Haraldson, Kalyn V. and Sean H.

Lewis, Christopher R. and Kaylene M.

Wright, Gidget A. and Robert Z.

Halstead, Chance A., and McKerras, Payten M.

Jens, Gregory M. and Jeanah J.

Howard, Emily M. and Benjamin J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Sametria S. Lockhart-Coleman, 20; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Trevor K. Jefferson, 25; $4,446 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Sally Lefebvre, 78; restitution to be determined, no penalties, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Travis R. Bodak, 42; 16 days in jail, false statement.

Mordecai L. Cochrane, 22; $350 fine, 130 days in jail, physical control.

Judge Matthew Antush

Kyle R. McLaurine, 21; $200 fine, 11 days in jail, physical control.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Richard P. Reamer, 64; 15 days in jail, false statement.