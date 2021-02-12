After seven-week search for Spokane shooting suspect, car chase ends in his arrest

Police searched for a shooting suspect for more than a month before arresting him Thursday after a pursuit in which he was the passenger, Spokane police say.

Officers responded to a report that a man had fired shots into an occupied car on the 2300 block of east South Crescent Avenue on Dec. 26, around 7:41 p.m. Police suspected Ryan Lovitt, 35, was the shooter, Spokane Police Department spokesperson Julie Humphreys said.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree domestic violence assault shortly after, but police could not find Lovitt, Humphreys said. Lovitt also had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, including for a suspected first-degree assault in November.

On Thursday, the Spokane Patrol Anti-Crime Team turned on its lights to stop a car in the Cenex gas station parking lot at North Elgin Street and Francis. Sarah Beach, 33, was driving, with Lovitt as her passenger, according to a Thursday SPD news release.

Beach put the car in reverse and “rammed” the police car behind her, officers said. Police say Beach then drove away, westbound on Francis. A few blocks later, a police car struck her car in a maneuver to stop the vehicle, the release said.

Officers arrested Beach and Lovitt. Lovitt was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault. Beach was arrested on suspicion of eluding, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree assault for allegedly ramming a police vehicle, according to the release.

Beach’s criminal history includes two felony convictions – second-degree theft and third-degree assault. She also has had six misdemeanor convictions, including third-degree theft and vehicle prowling, according to the release.

Lovitt has a long criminal history in Spokane County and was charged in four cases in 2020, although he has not been convicted or acquitted in those cases .