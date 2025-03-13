Marshal’s Service agents arrest Idaho fugitive convicted of possessing bombs

U.S. Marshal’s Service agents arrested a Bonner’s Ferry man who had been in hiding since last year when he was convicted of possessing bombs.

Daniel Floyd, 58, whose remote residence is near a spot called Good Grief in the northernmost reaches of the state, was found and apprehended in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Thursday morning. He was scheduled to be sentenced last month but failed to show up in court, according to a press release from the Marshals Service.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest, and investigators learned he had fled the state, the release said.

Upon collaboration with law enforcement task forces in Idaho and Indiana, Floyd was arrested and booked at the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne.

According to reports in the Bonners Ferry Herald newspaper, Boundary County deputies found pipe-style bombs at Floyd’s property last April. A test on one of the devices by a bomb technician with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms resulted in an explosion.