SNAP to distribute $9 million in federal rental aid across Spokane County

Spokane County is moving to dole out the $9 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance granted to the county by the federal government, according to a Spokane County news release.

County commissioners unanimously approved nonprofit Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners to administer the funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance program, the release said.

“Time is of the essence,” Josh Kerns, chair of the Spokane County Commissioners, said in the news release. “Our first priority is to communicate this opportunity to all eligible residents.”

SNAP will provide an online portal and application process in line with U.S. Treasury guidelines. SNAP anticipates to begin accepting applications in mid-March. For now, SNAP is still making appointments for people in need of assistance paying power bills, according to its website.

Carol Weltz, Director of Community Action for SNAP, said in the news release that the community should “keep an eye on our website in the coming days” for more information on how to access this rental and utility assistance.