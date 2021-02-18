Things to do in Spokane: Feb. 19-26

Dinner and Comedy Show With Dwight Slade – One complimentary beverage included. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino Nighthawk Lounge, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $40. (800) 523-2464.

Virtual Theater Event: “Masterpiece Monologues: Greek Edition” – Presented by Stage Left Theater. This third edition of the Masterpiece Monologues features more than 20 local artists performing classical and contemporary works. The show premiers on facebook.com/stagelefttheater and will be available for viewing for two weeks following the premiere. Friday, 7 p.m. Free.

Imagine Jazz Virtual Workshop – 10 a.m.: Todd DelGiudice presents “Finding Your Own Voice as an Improvisor.” 12:30 p.m.: Rene Marie presents “More Than Words.” 3 p.m. Christopher Brown presents “Using Jazz as a Lens to Reframe the Gravity of Communication and Decision-Making.” Register at imaginejazz.org. Saturday. $15 individual workshops; $30 workshop day pass.

Vegan Lovers – Make a chocolate espresso vegan cheesecake, as well as two vegan salad dressings. Call to register. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Meet the Artist: Tracy Poindexter-Canton – Meet local artist Tracy Poindexter-Canton and see her artwork via Zoom. Open to children ages 13 and older and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/event/4860864. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

A Night in India – Make Mumbai Pav Baji, a vegetable dish with fresh peas and many spices served with handmade naan bread; baked Tandoori chicken with fragrant basmati rice; and a cilantro jalapeno chutney and mango chutney. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Webinar: “Less Is More: Developing the Skill of Compassionate Listening” – Learn how to use compassionate listening as a tool to stay calm during times of crisis. Visit alz.org/alzwa/events to register. Wednesday, 1-1:45 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Comedy Night – Featuring eight comedians. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $5. (208) 773-4706.

Foley Distinguished Virtual Lecture Series: “Is Trump the Symptom of a Constitutional Dis-Ease?” – Bruce Ackerman is Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale University. He is the author of “Revolutionary Constitutions” and “Before the Next Attack” and is the winner of the Henry Philips Prize for lifetime achievement in jurisprudence. View the lecture on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Thursday, 12-1 p.m. 316 Bryan Hall, Pullman. Free. (509) 335-3477.

Italian Meatloaf – Learn to make Minestra Maritata, Italian wedding soup, as well as Italian meatloaf made on the cook top. Finish with making Zuccutto, a creamy Italian cake that resembles the Duomo in Florence. Call to register. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Virtual Escape Room: The Euphorigen Investigation – Work in teams of four to six people over Zoom to solve a series of puzzles. For children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Feb. 26, 4-5:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Virtual Trivia: Game of Thrones – An evening of “Game of Thrones” trivia, facts and fun. Open to adults. Register at bit.ly/3s4aHTK. Feb. 26, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.