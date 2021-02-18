Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-0, 11-0 WCC) host the Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-6, 2-4) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.

Pregame

Gonzaga schedule update: Home games added vs. Santa Clara, LMU next week Gonzaga will close out its WCC schedule at home next week with a pair of rescheduled games. | Read more »

Individual leaders

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme drives inside against Saint Mary’s in the first half of the 2020 WCC tournament title game last March. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Tommy Kushe (SMC) 14.1 42.4 83.1 Drew Timme (GU) 19.4 64.0 68.1 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Kyle Bowen (SMC) 6.5 4.9 1.6 Drew Timme (GU) 7.3 4.9 2.4 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Tommy Kushe (SMC) 5.4 2.1 35.9 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.5 1.3 27.8

Team stats

Saint Mary’s Gonzaga Points 66.4 93.1 Points allowed 61.8 69.3 Field goal pct. 43.3 55.1 Rebounds 35.1 38.6 Assists 11.1 19.3 Blocks 3.1 3.2 Steals 6.2 8.5 Streak Lost 1 Won 20

Game preview

Gonzaga trying to extend Gaels’ rough stretch in WCC play The Gaels, picked third in the preseason poll, are 2-4 and eighth in terms of winning percentage. They’re in danger of their first losing conference season since 2003 – coach Randy Bennett’s second year on the job. | Read more »