Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Saint Mary’s

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 18, 2021

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-0, 11-0 WCC) host the Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-6, 2-4) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN.

Pregame

Individual leaders

Gonzaga's Drew Timme drives inside against Saint Mary's in the first half of the 2020 WCC tournament title game last March. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Tommy Kushe (SMC) 14.1 42.4 83.1
Drew Timme (GU) 19.4 64.0 68.1
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Kyle Bowen (SMC) 6.5 4.9 1.6
Drew Timme (GU) 7.3 4.9 2.4
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Tommy Kushe (SMC) 5.4 2.1 35.9
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.5 1.3 27.8

Team stats

  Saint Mary’s Gonzaga
Points 66.4 93.1
Points allowed 61.8 69.3
Field goal pct. 43.3 55.1
Rebounds 35.1 38.6
Assists 11.1 19.3
Blocks 3.1 3.2
Steals 6.2 8.5
Streak Lost 1 Won 20

Game preview

Active Person

