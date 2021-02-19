Gonzaga’s Mark Few on list of 15 for Naismith coach of the year

Gonzaga’s Mark Few is among 15 candidates for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Few has guided the top-ranked Bulldogs to a 21-0 record and the program’s ninth consecutive West Coast Conference regular-season championship. The Zags have the longest active winning streak – 25 games dating back to last season – and the longest active home winning streak (48).

Few has a 620-124 record in his 22nd season as head coach. The Zags have qualified for the NCAA Tournament every season under Few.

Few was in the top 15 for the Naismith award last season. He won the award in 2017 when the Zags reached the national championship game.

Dayton’s Anthony Grant won the award last season.