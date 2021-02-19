Basketball

College men: Pac-12: Stanford at Washington State, 1 p.m.; California at Washington, 7. WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 5 p.m. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, 11 a.m.; Portland State at Idaho, noon. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 8 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Diego, 2 p.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Portland State, Montana at Eastern Washington, both noon. NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

College: Nonconference: Washington State at UC Davis (DH), 11:30 a.m.; Gonzaga vs. Kansas State in Surprise, Ariz., 4 p.m.

Football

College: NWC: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran, noon.

Golf

College men: Gonzaga at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, Calif., 8 a.m.

Soccer

College men: NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 1:30 p.m.

College women: WCC: Gonzaga at San Francisco, noon. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 11 a.m.

Swimming

College: Idaho at WAC Championships in St. George, Utah, 2 p.m.

Tennis

College men: Nonconference: Eastern Washington at Oregon, 2 p.m.; Idaho at Seattle U, 6:30.

College women: Pac-12: Washington State vs. Baylor in Seattle, 1 p.m. Nonconference: Oregon at Eastern Washington, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

College: WCC: San Diego at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 6 p.m.

Off track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9 a.m.