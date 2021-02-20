Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga faces San Diego

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-0, 12-0 WCC) host the San Diego Toreros (3-7, 2-4) today at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN2.

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Joey Calcaterra (USD) 14.1 43.8 91.7 Corey Kispert (GU) 19.2 56.1 88.2 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Vladimir Pinchuk (USD) 5.3 3.9 1.4 Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.1 5.5 1.6 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Finn Sullivan (USD) 2.7 1.8 28.7 Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.5 1.2 27.9

Team stats

San Diego Gonzaga Points 65.6 92.8 Points allowed 73.9 69.1 Field goal pct. 40.9 55.4 Rebounds 34.1 38.0 Assists 13.2 19.1 Blocks 3.6 3.2 Steals 7.1 8.4 Streak Won 1 Won 21

Game preview

Gonzaga’s defense trending in right direction ahead of visit from San Diego A lot has and hasn’t changed since Gonzaga thumped San Diego 90-62 on Jan. 28. | Read more »