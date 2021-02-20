Cache Reset
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga faces San Diego

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (21-0, 12-0 WCC) host the San Diego Toreros (3-7, 2-4) today at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST. You can watch on ESPN2. 

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Joey Calcaterra (USD) 14.1 43.8 91.7
Corey Kispert (GU) 19.2 56.1 88.2
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Vladimir Pinchuk (USD) 5.3 3.9 1.4
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.1 5.5 1.6
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Finn Sullivan (USD) 2.7 1.8 28.7
Andrew Nembhard (GU) 4.5 1.2 27.9

Team stats

  San Diego Gonzaga
Points 65.6 92.8
Points allowed 73.9 69.1
Field goal pct. 40.9 55.4
Rebounds 34.1 38.0
Assists 13.2 19.1
Blocks 3.6 3.2
Steals 7.1 8.4
Streak Won 1 Won 21

Game preview

