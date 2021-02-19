Gonzaga-San Diego key matchup: Joey Calcaterra entering contest with confidence

San Diego’s Joey Calcaterra has had his ups – 19 points in his February 2020 visit to the McCarthey Athletic Center – and downs – two points in a blowout loss last month – against Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-3, 165-pound junior guard should enter Saturday’s contest in the Kennel with confidence. Calcaterra stung Santa Clara for a career-high 23 points in Thursday’s 71-60 road victory, an impressive individual and team feat considering the Toreros hadn’t played since a 90-62 loss to the Zags on Jan. 28 due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Calcaterra made 9 of 16 shots, 2 of 4 from distance and had no turnovers in 31 minutes. He paces USD in scoring (14.1) and hits 40.6% beyond the arc.

The Zags shut down Calcaterra in the first meeting. He was just 1 of 6 from the field and struggled against GU’s bigger guard line. The Zags have multiple defensive options, including Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi and Andrew Nembhard among the starting five and Aaron Cook off the bench.