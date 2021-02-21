The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke ESPN

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wofford at Samford ESPNU

6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State ESPN

6 p.m.: Stanford at USC FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Long Island vs. Team Ignite ESPNU

Soccer

11:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Albion NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

