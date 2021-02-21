On the air
Sun., Feb. 21, 2021
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Duke ESPN
4 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wofford at Samford ESPNU
6 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma State ESPN
6 p.m.: Stanford at USC FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Creighton at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford ESPN
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Long Island vs. Team Ignite ESPNU
Soccer
11:55 a.m.: Crystal Palace at Albion NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.