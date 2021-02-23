The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 33° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central ESPNU

4 p.m.: Marquette at North Carolina ESPN2

4 p.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler CBS Sports

6 p.m.: (6) Alabama at (20) Arkansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulsa ESPNU

6 p.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1

6 p.m.: DePaul at (13) Creighton CBS Sports

8 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Indiana ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Utah ESPN

Basketball, NBA G-League

Noon: Team Ignite vs. Memphis ESPN2

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at St. Louis NBC Sports

Skiing/snowboarding

1 p.m.: FIS World Championships NBC Sports

Soccer

1 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, Canada vs. Brazil FS1

4 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Argentina FS1

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM

7 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.