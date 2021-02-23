On the air
Tue., Feb. 23, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central ESPNU
4 p.m.: Marquette at North Carolina ESPN2
4 p.m.: Temple at South Florida ESPNU
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Butler CBS Sports
6 p.m.: (6) Alabama at (20) Arkansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tulsa ESPNU
6 p.m.: Xavier at Providence FS1
6 p.m.: DePaul at (13) Creighton CBS Sports
8 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Golden State at Indiana ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Utah ESPN
Basketball, NBA G-League
Noon: Team Ignite vs. Memphis ESPN2
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: Los Angeles at St. Louis NBC Sports
Skiing/snowboarding
1 p.m.: FIS World Championships NBC Sports
Soccer
1 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, Canada vs. Brazil FS1
4 p.m.: SheBelieves Cup, U.S. vs. Argentina FS1
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700-AM
7 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
