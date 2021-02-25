Business beat

Banking

Nancy Almond has been hired as the senior vice president of Numerica Financial Services and CUSO Financial Services program manager. Almond will lead the credit union’s team of advisers to provide comprehensive financial planning, retirement and insurance services. She has been selected twice as one of the country’s top program managers by Bank Investment Consulting Magazine and was honored as Leader of the Year during her time as a senior vice president program manager for 150-branch Columbia Bank.

Hospitality

The Ramada by Wyndham at Spokane Airport has hired Ed Nelson as general manager. Nelson has been with the Camelback Hotel Corp. since 1994, managing company properties in Arizona and Utah. He has served on advisory boards with Wyndham and Best Western Hotels and also served as the chairman on the Kane County Tourism Advisory Board.

Law

Piskel Yahne Kovarik, PLLC has promoted Benjamin J. McDonnell to principal. McDonnell’s practice focuses on commercial litigation, including litigation arising from public and private construction projects, creditor and debtor law and real estate and employment disputes. The lawyer rating service Super Lawyers has named McDonnell a Rising Star on several occasions.

Honors

David Peterson, Bob Spooner and Stephen Barbieri of Goodale & Barbieri Brokers were named CoStar Group Inc.’s Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners. CoStar Group Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. It announces Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners every quarter by evaluating brokers’ top deals based on price and square footage.