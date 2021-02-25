Comcast to expand broadband internet service to Chattaroy

Comcast is expanding broadband internet service to more than 447 homes in rural areas of Spokane County over the next two years, the company announced Thursday.

The company said it is investing $2 million to bring its Xfinity product suite – including its low-cost Internet Essentials broadband service – to residents in the unincorporated community of Chattaroy.

Chattaroy-based businesses will have access to Comcast Business Internet as well as voice and video services, according to a company release.

“We’re excited to expand our network into these rural communities. Connecting people to the power of technology is important and life-changing,” Rodrigo Lopez, region senior vice president, Comcast Washington, said in a statement. “We will continue investing in our state. In one year alone, we spent $988 million in Washington to maintain and upgrade our network, help local charities, and keep children connected during school closures.”

Comcast has connected more than 85,000 low-income households in Washington since 2011. The company serves more than 1.6 million residential and business customers in the state.