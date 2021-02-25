Snow causing slick driving conditions in Spokane area

From staff reports

A winter storm is making for slippery roads in the Inland Northwest.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department reported Thursday morning that it was responding to multiple crashes, and the Washington State Patrol reported backups on Interstate 90 due to a crash on the westbound offramp at Lincoln Street. WSP also reported that a semitruck jack-knifed on I-90 near state Highway 904.

The National Weather Service expects 1 to 4 inches before snowfall tapers off later today. The highest readings are expected in Idaho.

Snow began to fall in the Spokane area between 5 and 6 a.m., said Ken Daniel, a weather service meteorologist.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing this afternoon, and high temperatures are forecast to be above freezing at least through Wednesday.