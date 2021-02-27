Around the Remote: Fey and Poehler reclaim reign over Golden Globes

By Chuck Barney Tribune News Service

DON’T MISS: The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards – After a six-year hiatus, funny women Tina Fey and Amy Poehler make a very welcome return as co-hosts of the often loose-and-lively celebration of movie and TV standouts. “Mank” leads the nominees on the film side, while “The Crown” tops the TV contenders – each earning six. Among the night’s highlights: Jane Fonda is set to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her significant contributions to the entertainment industry. (5 p.m. Sunday, NBC)

Other bets

SUNDAY: “The Walking Dead” returns to kick off Season 10’s final six episodes, and the initial focus is on Maggie, who returned last October to help defeat the Whisperers. The brutal trials she endured while away from Hilltop have hardened her, and this is of great concern to Negan, the man who killed her husband. (9 p.m., AMC).

MONDAY: “The Voice” is back for its landmark Season 20 (in 10 years) as Nick Jonas reclaims his red chair alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. As always, they’ll start things off with the blind auditions. (8 p.m., NBC).

MONDAY: Brace yourself for an out-of-this-world sci-fi thriller. In “Debris,” two agents from different continents – and with different styles – must work together to recover scattered wreckage from an alien spacecraft. Each fragment has unpredictable, powerful and sometimes dangerous effects on the people who find it. (10 p.m., NBC).

TUESDAY: As Season 7 of “The Flash” begins, an experiment to save Barry’s fading speed powers backfires, leading to a dangerous plan hatched by Nash Wells. Meanwhile, Iris makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse, and Cecile faces off with Rosa Dillon (8 p.m., the CW).

TUESDAY: In the Season 3 opener of “New Amsterdam,” the hospital staff is still reeling from the pandemic. … And then a plane crashes into the East River. (10 p.m., NBC).

WEDNESDAY: Although Jonathan Knight is best known as a member of the band New Kids on the Block, he’ll share his renovation skills in “Farmhouse Fixer.” It’s a new series that has Knight, who has renovated more than 200 homes, meticulously restoring centuries-old New England farmhouses that deserve a second chance. (9 p.m., HGTV).

WEDNESDAY: “Murder Among the Mormons” is a three-part documentary that recalls a series of pipe-bomb explosions in 1985 that killed two people and severely injured another in Salt Lake City. The crime jolted the epicenter of the LDS Church and raised fears among Mormon parishioners. (Netflix).

THURSDAY: On a spirited episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” the nine remaining chefs take on the infamous “blind taste test” challenge. Later, it’s steak night in the dining room as one team excels while the other fails to sizzle. (8 p.m., Fox).

FRIDAY: Prepare to bid farewell to “Wynonna Earp.” The supernatural Western kicks off its final six episodes, but our feisty title character still has plenty of demons to hunt and lives to save in the town of Purgatory. (10 p.m., Syfy).

SATURDAY: Based on a true-crime book by Ann Rule, the film “Circle of Deception” focuses on a small island community that is turned upside down when a local businessman is found dead the day after Christmas. Was the killer his estranged wife who complained of domestic abuse – or someone else? (8 p.m., Lifetime).