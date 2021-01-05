The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: Arkansas at (7) Tennessee ESPN2

6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1

8 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPNU

8 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN

7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State ESPN

Soccer

11:30 a.m.: Juventas at AC Milan ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

