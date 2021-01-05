On the Air
Tue., Jan. 5, 2021
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Georgetown at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: Arkansas at (7) Tennessee ESPN2
6 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton FS1
8 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPNU
8 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Boston at Miami ESPN
7 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Golden State ESPN
Soccer
11:30 a.m.: Juventas at AC Milan ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
